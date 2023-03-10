Civitas Resources About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (CIVI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/23, Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 3/30/23. As a percentage of CIVI's recent stock price of $71.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Civitas Resources Inc to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when CIVI shares open for trading on 3/14/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CIVI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.82% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIVI's low point in its 52 week range is $44.17 per share, with $84.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.60.

In Friday trading, Civitas Resources Inc shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.