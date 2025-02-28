Civitas (CIVI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Civitas Resources (CIVI) reported revenue of $1.29 billion, up 14.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.78, compared to $3.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.95, the EPS surprise was -8.72%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Civitas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Crude Oil Equivalent : 352,000 BOE/D versus 352,245 BOE/D estimated by six analysts on average.

: 352,000 BOE/D versus 352,245 BOE/D estimated by six analysts on average. Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Natural Gas Liquids : 90 thousands of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 88.45 thousands of barrels of oil.

: 90 thousands of barrels of oil versus the five-analyst average estimate of 88.45 thousands of barrels of oil. Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Natural Gas : 595 millions of cubic feet versus the five-analyst average estimate of 602.07 millions of cubic feet.

: 595 millions of cubic feet versus the five-analyst average estimate of 602.07 millions of cubic feet. Avg. Daily Sales Volumes - Crude Oil : 164 thousands of barrels of oil versus 163.96 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by five analysts on average.

: 164 thousands of barrels of oil versus 163.96 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by five analysts on average. Average sales price - Excluding Derivatives - Crude Oil per Bbl (before) : $69.96 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $69.45.

: $69.96 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $69.45. Average sales price - Excluding Derivatives - Natural Gas per Mcf (before) : $1.14 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.27.

: $1.14 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.27. Average sales price - Excluding Derivatives - NGL per Bbl (before) : $21.47 versus $20.27 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $21.47 versus $20.27 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Natural Gas : $62.52 million compared to the $90.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.7% year over year.

: $62.52 million compared to the $90.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.7% year over year. Revenues- Natural Gas Liquids : $176.30 million versus $164.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55% change.

: $176.30 million versus $164.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55% change. Revenues- Crude Oil: $1.05 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.

Shares of Civitas have returned -25.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.