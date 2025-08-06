Civitas (CIVI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Civitas Resources (CIVI) reported revenue of $1.06 billion, down 19.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.99, compared to $2.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion, representing a surprise of -5.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average sales volumes per day - Crude oil (MBbl/d) : 149 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the six-analyst average estimate of 149.63 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 149 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the six-analyst average estimate of 149.63 millions of barrels of oil per day. Average sales volumes per day - Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoe/d) : 317000 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 324369.3 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on six analysts.

: 317000 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day compared to the 324369.3 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day average estimate based on six analysts. Average sales volumes per day - Natural gas (MMcf/d) : 524 millions of cubic feet per day versus the six-analyst average estimate of 562.27 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 524 millions of cubic feet per day versus the six-analyst average estimate of 562.27 millions of cubic feet per day. Average sales volumes per day - Natural gas liquids (MBbl/d) : 80 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the six-analyst average estimate of 81 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 80 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the six-analyst average estimate of 81 millions of barrels of oil per day. Average sales prices (before derivatives) - Natural gas (per Mcf) : $1.00 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.53.

: $1.00 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.53. Average sales prices (before derivatives) - Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) : $18.99 versus $19.53 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $18.99 versus $19.53 estimated by four analysts on average. Average sales prices (before derivatives) - Crude oil (per Bbl) : $63.87 versus $63.06 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $63.87 versus $63.06 estimated by four analysts on average. Sales Volumes by operating region - Crude oil (MBbls) : 13,583.00 MBbls compared to the 13,582.84 MBbls average estimate based on three analysts.

: 13,583.00 MBbls compared to the 13,582.84 MBbls average estimate based on three analysts. Sales Volumes by operating region - Natural gas (MMcf) : 47,709.00 MMcf versus 51,420.50 MMcf estimated by three analysts on average.

: 47,709.00 MMcf versus 51,420.50 MMcf estimated by three analysts on average. Product revenue- Natural gas : $48 million compared to the $99.18 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +411.4% year over year.

: $48 million compared to the $99.18 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +411.4% year over year. Product revenue- NGL : $138 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $148.28 million.

: $138 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $148.28 million. Product revenue- Crude oil: $868 million compared to the $908.63 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how Civitas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Civitas have returned -10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

