Civitas (CIVI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Civitas Resources (CIVI) reported $1.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.2%. EPS of $1.77 for the same period compares to $1.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.68, the EPS surprise was +5.36%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Civitas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average sales volumes per day - Crude oil (MBbl/d) : 141 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 143.2 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 141 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 143.2 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on seven analysts. Average sales volumes per day - Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoe/d) : 311000 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 316606.2 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 311000 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 316606.2 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by seven analysts on average. Average sales volumes per day - Natural gas (MMcf/d) : 561 millions of cubic feet compared to the 548.2 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 561 millions of cubic feet compared to the 548.2 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on seven analysts. Average sales volumes per day - Natural gas liquids (MBbl/d) : 76 millions of barrels of oil versus 82.16 millions of barrels of oil estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 76 millions of barrels of oil versus 82.16 millions of barrels of oil estimated by seven analysts on average. Average sales prices (before derivatives) - Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) : $24.07 versus $22.59 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $24.07 versus $22.59 estimated by four analysts on average. Average sales prices (before derivatives) - Crude oil (per Bbl) : $70.90 compared to the $70.61 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $70.90 compared to the $70.61 average estimate based on four analysts. Average sales prices (before derivatives) - Natural gas (per Mcf) : $2.48 compared to the $2.11 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.48 compared to the $2.11 average estimate based on four analysts. Average Sales Prices (after derivatives) - Natural gas (per Mcf) : $2.56 versus $2.16 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.56 versus $2.16 estimated by three analysts on average. Sales Volumes by operating region - Crude oil (MBbls) : 12,709 MBbls compared to the 12,931.78 MBbls average estimate based on three analysts.

: 12,709 MBbls compared to the 12,931.78 MBbls average estimate based on three analysts. Product revenue- Natural gas : $125 million compared to the $108.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.7% year over year.

: $125 million compared to the $108.39 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.7% year over year. Product revenue- NGL : $166 million compared to the $176.82 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $166 million compared to the $176.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. Product revenue- Crude oil: $901 million compared to the $912.39 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Civitas have returned +11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

