Civista Bancshares Q2 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Civista Bancshares (CIVB) reported second quarter net income of $7.1 million, down 30%, compared to $10.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. Earnings per share was $0.45, down 30%. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.39, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income declined to $27.75 million from $31.34 million, last year. Noninterest income increased to $10.54 million from $9.15 million. Analysts on average had estimated $37.07 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.