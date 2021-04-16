Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 19, 2021

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CIVB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.23, the dividend yield is 2.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIVB was $23.23, representing a -2.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.94 and a 106.49% increase over the 52 week low of $11.25.

CIVB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CIVB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2. Zacks Investment Research reports CIVB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.62%, compared to an industry average of 5.6%.

