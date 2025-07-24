CIVISTA BANCSHARES, INC. Q2 Income Increases In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - CIVISTA BANCSHARES, INC. (CIVB) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $10.97 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $6.91 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

CIVISTA BANCSHARES, INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.97 Mln. vs. $6.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.45 last year.

