CIVISTA BANCSHARES Earnings Results: $CIVB Reports Quarterly Earnings

CIVISTA BANCSHARES ($CIVB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.66 per share, beating estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $40,630,000, missing estimates of $41,161,080 by $-531,080.

CIVISTA BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity

CIVISTA BANCSHARES insiders have traded $CIVB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIVB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IAN WHINNEM (SVP/CFO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $22,300

DARCI L CONGROVE purchased 750 shares for an estimated $15,609

CIVISTA BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of CIVISTA BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CIVISTA BANCSHARES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CIVB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Hovde Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/29/2024

CIVISTA BANCSHARES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIVB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CIVB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Manuel Navas from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $27.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Terry McEvoy from Stephens set a target price of $21.0 on 10/30/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

