Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Civista Bancshares (CIVB) reported revenue of $46.34 million, up 14.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.75, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +22.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) : 57.7% compared to the 63.3% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 57.7% compared to the 63.3% average estimate based on two analysts. Net interest margin (tax equivalent) : 3.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.

: 3.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.6%. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $3.94 billion compared to the $3.95 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3.94 billion compared to the $3.95 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income : $36.45 million compared to the $35.8 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $36.45 million compared to the $35.8 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net gain on sale of loans : $1.59 million versus $1.3 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.59 million versus $1.3 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income: $9.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.18 million.

Here is how Civista Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Civista Bancshares here>>>

Shares of Civista Bancshares have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.