Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Civista Bancshares said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 9, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.29%, the lowest has been 1.12%, and the highest has been 3.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.78 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civista Bancshares. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIVB is 0.06%, a decrease of 13.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 9,686K shares. The put/call ratio of CIVB is 2.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.40% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Civista Bancshares is 25.30. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 59.40% from its latest reported closing price of 15.87.

The projected annual revenue for Civista Bancshares is 165MM, an increase of 9.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 562K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 534K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 553K shares, representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 8.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 497K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares, representing an increase of 19.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 21.93% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 371K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 14.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 12.08% over the last quarter.

FRBAX - Regional Bank Fund holds 282K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVB by 4.74% over the last quarter.

Civista Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.8 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Civista's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com.

