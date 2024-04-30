Civista Bancshares Appoints Ian Whinnem As CFO

(RTTNews) - Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB), a bank holding company, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Ian Whinnem as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective from June 3.

He will be a member of Civista's Executive Leadership Team reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Shaffer.

Whinnem joins Civista after over 25 years of corporate finance management in banking, including the past seven years as Senior Vice President, Director of Profitability Management and Capital Utilization at Huntington Bancshares, Inc.

Whinnem began his career with FirstMerit Corporation in 1998 and held various finance roles including Director of Finance, prior to Huntington's acquisition of FirstMerit in 2016.

