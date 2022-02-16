CIVI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.48, changing hands as low as $47.47 per share. Civitas Resources Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIVI's low point in its 52 week range is $26.15 per share, with $59.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.55.

