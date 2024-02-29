Civeo Turns To Profit In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Civeo Corporation (CVEO) reported fourth quarter net income of $23.0 million, or $1.55 per share compared to a net loss of $13.0 million, or $1.31 per share, prior year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.07, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues were $170.8 million compared to $162.2 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $151.12 million in revenue.

For 2024, Civeo expects revenues of $625.0 million to $700.0 million.

