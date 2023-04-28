News & Insights

Civeo Reports Loss In Q1, Misses Estimates; But Revenue Up

April 28, 2023

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Civeo Corporation (CVEO), a hospitality services provider to the natural resource industry, Friday reported a loss of $6.35 million, or $0.42 per share for the first quarter, compared with a profit of $923000, or $0.06 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting a loss of $0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the quarter slightly increased to $167.6 million from $165.7 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $157.04 million.

Looking forward to the full year, the company expects revenue in the range of $630 million-$650 million, unchanged from the previous outlook. Analysts expect revenue of $645.51 million for the year.

