Civeo (FRA:44C1) Price Target Increased by 8.97% to 32.12

The average one-year price target for Civeo (FRA:44C1) has been revised to 32.12 / share. This is an increase of 8.97% from the prior estimate of 29.48 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.81 to a high of 34.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.42% from the latest reported closing price of 19.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civeo. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 44C1 is 0.27%, a decrease of 7.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.72% to 12,647K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 4,070K shares representing 27.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,055K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 44C1 by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 786K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 44C1 by 17.06% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 770K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 771K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 44C1 by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Tcw Group holds 660K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares, representing an increase of 8.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 44C1 by 84.68% over the last quarter.

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Small Cap Portfolio holds 651K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 44C1 by 15.43% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

