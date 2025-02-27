CIVEO Earnings Results: $CVEO Reports Quarterly Earnings

CIVEO ($CVEO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$0.88 per share, missing estimates of -$0.28 by $0.60. The company also reported revenue of $150,950,000, missing estimates of $165,680,640 by $-14,730,640.
CIVEO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of CIVEO stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 362,739 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,939,048
- HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 187,590 shares (-5.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,262,044
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 149,817 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,403,842
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 104,863 shares (-30.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,382,487
- UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. removed 101,949 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,316,281
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 85,445 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,941,310
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 66,097 shares (+63.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,501,723
