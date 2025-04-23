CIVEO Earnings Preview: Recent $CVEO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CIVEO ($CVEO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $152,083,703 and earnings of -$0.81 per share.
CIVEO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of CIVEO stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 187,590 shares (-5.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,262,044
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 149,817 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,403,842
- MAD RIVER INVESTORS removed 137,269 shares (-63.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,157,187
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 104,863 shares (-30.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,382,487
- UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. removed 101,949 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,316,281
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 85,445 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,941,310
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 66,097 shares (+63.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,501,723
