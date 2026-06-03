Is Civeo (CVEO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Civeo (CVEO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Civeo is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 246 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Civeo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVEO's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CVEO has returned 52% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -8.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Civeo is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Lifetime Brands (LCUT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 131.9%.

In Lifetime Brands' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 40.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Civeo belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.7% so far this year, so CVEO is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Lifetime Brands belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. This 26-stock industry is currently ranked #93. The industry has moved -2.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Civeo and Lifetime Brands as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Civeo Corporation (CVEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.