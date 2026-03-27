Civeo (CVEO) Price Target Increased by 13.11% to 35.19

The average one-year price target for Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) has been revised to $35.19 / share. This is an increase of 13.11% from the prior estimate of $31.11 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.36% from the latest reported closing price of $27.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civeo. This is an decrease of 73 owner(s) or 52.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVEO is 0.19%, an increase of 9.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.65% to 9,322K shares. The put/call ratio of CVEO is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 2,449K shares representing 22.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,690K shares , representing a decrease of 9.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVEO by 0.43% over the last quarter.

Engine Capital Management holds 1,338K shares representing 12.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tcw Group holds 843K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 525K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares , representing an increase of 3.94%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 524K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares , representing a decrease of 5.80%.

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