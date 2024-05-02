Civeo (CVEO) International Revenue in Focus: Trends and Expectations

Have you evaluated the performance of Civeo's (CVEO) international operations for the quarter ending March 2024? Given the extensive global presence of this provider of remote-site workforce housing, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

Our review of CVEO's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $166.12 million, marking a decrease of 0.9% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting CVEO's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Unveiling Trends in CVEO's International Revenues

Of the total revenue, $67.16 million came from Canada during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 40.4%. This represented a surprise of +4.44% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $64.31 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $72.73 million, or 42.6%, and $89.45 million, or 53.4%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Australia accounted for 55.2% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $91.74 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +8.14%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $84.84 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Australia contributed $89.35 million (52.3%) and $76.99 million (45.9%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Civeo to report a total revenue of $172.57 million in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests a decline of 3.5% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Canada and Australia are predicted to be 43.2% and 52.6%, corresponding to amounts of $74.53 million and $90.81 million, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $666.02 million is expected for the company, reflecting a decline of 5% from the year before. The revenues from Canada and Australia are expected to make up 41.8% and 54.1% of this total, corresponding to $278.55 million and $360.13 million respectively.

In Conclusion

Civeo's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Exploring Recent Trends in Civeo's Stock Price

The stock has declined by 12.3% over the past month compared to the 4.2% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which includes Civeo, has decreased 7.3% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 7.9% relative to the S&P 500's 2.6% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 7.5% decrease.

