Civeo Corporation Beat Analyst Profit Forecasts, And Analysts Have New Estimates

It's been a pretty great week for Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to US$0.73 in the week since its latest quarterly results. Revenues beat expectations by 24%, and sales of US$143m were sufficient to generate a statutory profit of US$0.03 - a pleasant surprise given that the analysts were forecasting a loss! Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Civeo after the latest results. NYSE:CVEO Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, Civeo's twin analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$545.2m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 91% to US$0.085. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$500.1m and US$0.09 per share in losses. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrades to both revenue and loss per share forecasts for next year.

It will come as no surprise to learn thatthe analysts have increased their price target for Civeo 7.1% to US$1.88on the back of these upgrades.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Civeo's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 0.03%, compared to a historical growth rate of 3.1% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Civeo.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Civeo. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Civeo that you need to take into consideration.

