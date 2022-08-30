Markets
Civeo Board Renews Share Repurchase Authorization - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Civeo Corp. (CVEO) said its Board of Directors has renewed share repurchase authorization to repurchase up to 5% of total common shares outstanding through the facilities of the New York Stock Exchange over the next twelve months. Civeo plans to fund repurchases through cash on hand and cash generated from operations.

The company noted that the share repurchase authorization is made in reliance on the "other published markets" exemption from the formal issuer bid requirements under Canadian securities laws for normal course issuer bids.

