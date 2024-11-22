Citychamp Watch Changes Hong Kong Share Registrar

Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group (HK:0256) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group is set to change its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective January 1, 2025. This move requires shareholders to lodge share transfer applications with the new office from that date. Uncollected share certificates by the end of December 2024 will also be available at the new location from January 2025.

For further insights into HK:0256 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.