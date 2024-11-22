Citychamp Watch Changes Hong Kong Share Registrar

Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group (HK:0256) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group is set to change its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective January 1, 2025. This move requires shareholders to lodge share transfer applications with the new office from that date. Uncollected share certificates by the end of December 2024 will also be available at the new location from January 2025.
For further insights into HK:0256 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.