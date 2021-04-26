Markets
CityCenter To Sell Two Acre Parcel Land In Las Vegas For About $80 Mln

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - CityCenter Holdings LLC, a venture between MGM Resorts International (MGM) and Infinity World Development Corp, said Monday that it agreed to sell its two-acre site to 63SLVB, LLC, owned by locally-based long-time national retail developers Brett Torino of Torino Development and Paul and Dayssi Kanavos of Flag Luxury, for about $80 million.

As per the terms of the deal, 63SL­­VB, LLC intends to develop a multi-level retail complex comprising specialty retail and casual and fine dining.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

