CityCenter To Sell Two Acre Parcel Land In Las Vegas For About $80 Mln

(RTTNews) - CityCenter Holdings LLC, a venture between MGM Resorts International (MGM) and Infinity World Development Corp, said Monday that it agreed to sell its two-acre site to 63SLVB, LLC, owned by locally-based long-time national retail developers Brett Torino of Torino Development and Paul and Dayssi Kanavos of Flag Luxury, for about $80 million.

As per the terms of the deal, 63SL­­VB, LLC intends to develop a multi-level retail complex comprising specialty retail and casual and fine dining.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

