Cityblock, Meridian To Bring Community-based Care To Medicaid Beneficiaries In 17 Illinois Counties

(RTTNews) - Cityblock Health and Meridian Health Plan of Illinois announced a partnership to bring community-based care to 10,000 Medicaid beneficiaries in urban and rural communities across 17 counties in the greater Springfield and St. Louis Metro East areas. The two organizations will enable seamless clinical and care coordination for Medicaid members by complementing the existing primary care services of Meridian's provider network with Cityblock's wrap-around care services. This wrap-around model is offered 24/7.

Meridian is a managed care organization in Illinois and a company of Centene (CNC). Cityblock is a value-based healthcare provider for Medicaid and dually eligible beneficiaries. This is the fourth regional partnership between Centene and Cityblock.

