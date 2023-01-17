City officials seize four aircraft of India's Jet Airways, CNBC-TV18 reports

Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's local authorities seized four aircraft belonging to Jet Airways JET.NS for non-payment of gratuity dues, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The Mumbai district administration seized three Boeing and one Airbus planes after an authorised representative from the carrier's monitoring panel defaulted on dues payment of 960,000 rupees ($11,760.38) plus 10% interest, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing a notice.

Jet Airways did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

India's national company law tribunal has allowed the ownership of carrier Jet Airways to be transferred to a consortium, led by UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and London-based Kalrock Capital, two sources told Reuters last week.

The tribunal, which had already approved the consortium's resolution plan for Jet, also set the effective date of ownership as Nov. 16, 2022, one of the sources had said.

($1 = 81.6300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

