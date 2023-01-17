World Markets

City officials seize four aircraft of India's Jet Airways, CNBC-TV18 reports

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

January 17, 2023 — 12:51 pm EST

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's local authorities seized four aircraft belonging to Jet Airways JET.NS for non-payment of gratuity dues, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The Mumbai district administration seized three Boeing and one Airbus planes after an authorised representative from the carrier's monitoring panel defaulted on dues payment of 960,000 rupees ($11,760.38) plus 10% interest, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing a notice.

Jet Airways did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

India's national company law tribunal has allowed the ownership of carrier Jet Airways to be transferred to a consortium, led by UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and London-based Kalrock Capital, two sources told Reuters last week.

The tribunal, which had already approved the consortium's resolution plan for Jet, also set the effective date of ownership as Nov. 16, 2022, one of the sources had said.

($1 = 81.6300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommoditiesCompanies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.