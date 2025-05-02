Markets
City Office REIT Posts Wider GAAP Net Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) reported first quarter FFO attributable to stockholders of $11.4 million or $0.27 per share. Core FFO per share was $0.30. AFFO per common share was $0.16.

Net loss attributable to stockholders widened to $3.53 million from a loss of $2.44 million, previous year. Net loss per share was $0.09 compared to a loss of $0.06.

Rental and other revenues declined to $42.26 million from $44.49 million, previous year. Same Store Cash NOI increased 4.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

The company reiterated the components of full year 2025 guidance provided in the fourth quarter earnings press release.

