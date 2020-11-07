City Office REIT, Inc. Just Reported A Surprise Profit And Analysts Updated Their Estimates

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) came out with its quarterly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. City Office REIT beat expectations by 3.7% with revenues of US$41m. It also surprised on the earnings front, with an unexpected statutory profit of US$0.02 per share a nice improvement on the losses that the analysts forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:CIO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Following the latest results, City Office REIT's six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$164.3m in 2021. This would be a modest 2.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 1,604% to US$0.14 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$166.3m and US$0.14 per share in losses.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$10.50, suggesting that the business - losses and all - is executing in line with estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values City Office REIT at US$13.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$8.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that City Office REIT's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 2.7%, compared to a historical growth rate of 23% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 6.0% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that City Office REIT is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that City Office REIT's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple City Office REIT analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for City Office REIT (2 are potentially serious!) that you need to take into consideration.

