City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CIO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.28, the dividend yield is 3.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIO was $18.28, representing a -1.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.56 and a 198.69% increase over the 52 week low of $6.12.

CIO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CIO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.06. Zacks Investment Research reports CIO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.89%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cio Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CIO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CIO as a top-10 holding:

PGIM ETF Trust ETF PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ET (PQSV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PQSV with an increase of 4.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CIO at 0.21%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.