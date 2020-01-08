City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.235 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that CIO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIO was $13.49, representing a -6.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.50 and a 25.84% increase over the 52 week low of $10.72.

CIO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CIO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.38. Zacks Investment Research reports CIO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.09%, compared to an industry average of -1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.