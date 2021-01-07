City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 08, 2021

City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CIO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIO was $9.73, representing a -31.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.16 and a 58.99% increase over the 52 week low of $6.12.

CIO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CIO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.01. Zacks Investment Research reports CIO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.42%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

