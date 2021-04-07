City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CIO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CIO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.16, the dividend yield is 5.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIO was $11.16, representing a -3.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.53 and a 82.35% increase over the 52 week low of $6.12.

CIO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). CIO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.06. Zacks Investment Research reports CIO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.92%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

