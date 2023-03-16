City Office REIT (CIO) Declares $0.20 Dividend

City Office REIT said on March 14, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 11, 2023 will receive the payment on April 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.80%, the lowest has been 3.15%, and the highest has been 13.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.68 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.88. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.15%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.11% Upside

As of March 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for City Office REIT is $10.51. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 45.11% from its latest reported closing price of $7.24.

The projected annual revenue for City Office REIT is $182MM, an increase of 0.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in City Office REIT. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIO is 0.07%, a decrease of 17.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 35,150K shares. The put/call ratio of CIO is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,977K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,994K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIO by 10.06% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,872K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,845K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,845K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIO by 25.89% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 1,744K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,927K shares, representing a decrease of 10.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIO by 23.62% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,728K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

City Office REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located in leading 18-hour cities in the Southern and Western United States. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.5 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

