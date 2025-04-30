CITY OFFICE Earnings Preview: Recent $CIO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CITY OFFICE ($CIO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $42,806,830 and earnings of -$0.10 per share.
CITY OFFICE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of CITY OFFICE stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,873,143 shares (-47.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,339,749
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 326,063 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,799,867
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC removed 239,679 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,323,028
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 232,507 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,283,438
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 161,280 shares (-34.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $890,265
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 156,497 shares (+284.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $863,863
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 133,590 shares (+307.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $737,416
