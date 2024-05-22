City of London Trust Buys Back Shares

City of London Investment Trust PLC (GB:CTY) has released an update.

The City of London Investment Trust PLC, managed by Janus Henderson Fund Management, has announced the market purchase of 69,055 of its own shares at 425.5p each, which will be held in Treasury. Following the transaction, the company’s total issued ordinary share capital remains at 502,664,868 shares, with the total voting rights now standing at 33,230,714. This action follows the authorization granted at the company’s Annual General Meeting on 31 October 2023.

For further insights into GB:CTY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.