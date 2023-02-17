City Of London Investment Trust HY Net Return Drops

(RTTNews) - City of London Investment Trust Plc. (CTY.L) reported that its net return after taxation for the half-year ended 31 December 2022 dropped to 67.20 million pounds or 14.36 pence per share from 117.60 million pounds or 26.34 pence per share in the prior year.

Gross revenue and capital gains was 73.41 million pounds down from 123.36 million pounds in the previous year.

City of London has declared two interim dividends of 5.00 pence each so far during this financial year. The company said it is confidence that it will be able to increase the total annual dividend for the fifty-seventh consecutive year. The quarterly dividend rate will be reviewed by the Board before the third interim is declared in March 2023.

