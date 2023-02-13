City Of London Investment Management Increases Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals (ASA)

Fintel reports that City Of London Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.92MM shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (ASA). This represents 10.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 0.93MM shares and 4.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 106.85% and an increase in total ownership of 5.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASA Gold and Precious Metals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASA is 0.18%, an increase of 5.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.98% to 10,295K shares. The put/call ratio of ASA is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 2,888K shares representing 14.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,941K shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASA by 67.31% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 988K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares, representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASA by 36.90% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 590K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares, representing an increase of 19.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASA by 29.36% over the last quarter.

Uncommon Cents Investing holds 572K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASA by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Twelve Points Wealth Management holds 413K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASA by 1.11% over the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Background Information

ASA is a non-diversified,closed-end fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in companies engaged in the exploration for, development of projects in, or mining of precious metals and minerals. On April 12, 2019, ASA shareholders voted to approve an investment advisory agreement between Merk and ASA. It is a fundamental policy of ASA that at least 80% of its total assets must be (i) invested in common shares or securities convertible into common shares of companies engaged, directly or indirectly, in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds or other precious minerals, (ii) held as bullion or other direct forms of gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals, (iii) invested in instruments representing interests in gold, silver, platinum or other precious minerals such as certificates of deposit therefor, and/or (iv) invested in securities of investment companies, including exchange traded funds, or other securities that seek to replicate the price movement of gold, silver or platinum bullion. ASA employs bottom-up fundamental analysis and relies on detailed primary research including meetings with company executives, site visits to key operating assets, and proprietary financial analysis in making its investment decisions. Investors are encouraged to visit the ASA's website www.asatld.comfor additional information, including historical and current share prices, news releases, financial statements, tax and supplemental information. ASA is a "passive foreign investment company" for United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, United States shareholders holding shares in taxable accounts are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the tax consequences of their investment in the Company's common shares.

