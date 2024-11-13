City of Los Angeles selects Clariti, Unisys for permitting system

Clariti, in partnership with Unisys (UIS), announced that the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety has selected Clariti’s enterprise community development software to replace its current system. The system is designed to improve the customer experience, reduce department costs, and streamline processes to save staff time. It will consolidate all LADBS development services departments into one unified platform, making it easier for customers, small businesses, and contractors to interact with the city for all permitting activities.

