City of London Trust Buys Back Shares

The City of London Investment Trust PLC has announced the market purchase of 400,000 of its own shares, a move that will have the shares held in Treasury. This transaction does not alter the company’s issued ordinary share capital, which remains at over 502 million shares, but the total voting rights have now been adjusted to 33,190,337. This figure will be the denominator for shareholders to calculate any changes in their interest according to the FCA’s rules.

