City of London Investment Trust Joins QuotedData Show

City of London Investment Trust PLC (GB:CTY) has released an update.

City of London Investment Trust PLC featured Job Curtis in QuotedData’s Weekly News Show, where he discussed recent trends and key stories in the investment companies’ sector. The engaging series invites a guest each week, providing investors an opportunity to gain insights and ask questions. These sessions are available live every Friday, offering a valuable resource for those interested in the financial markets.

