City of London Investment Trust Announces Dividend Payments

City of London Investment Trust PLC (GB:CTY) has released an update.

City of London Investment Trust PLC has announced a second interim dividend of 5.25p per Ordinary Share for the year ending June 2025, set to be paid on February 28, 2025. Additionally, dividends on various preference and preferred ordinary stocks have been declared for the same date. Investors should note the ex-dividend date of January 23, 2025.

