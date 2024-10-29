City of London Investment Rewards Key Executive with Shares

City of London Investment (GB:CLIG) has released an update.

City of London Investment Group PLC has announced the award of 19,654 restricted shares to Carlos Yuste, Head of Business Development, under its Employee Incentive Plan. These shares, split equally between deferred and bonus shares, reflect Yuste’s growing stake in the company, now totaling 306,206 shares, or 0.6% of the firm’s share capital. This move underscores the company’s commitment to rewarding key personnel as it navigates the financial markets.

