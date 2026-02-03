City of London Investment Group (LSE:CLIG) Price Target Increased by 17.52% to 420.75

The average one-year price target for City of London Investment Group (LSE:CLIG) has been revised to 420.75 GBX / share. This is an increase of 17.52% from the prior estimate of 358.02 GBX dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 416.62 GBX to a high of 433.12 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.72% from the latest reported closing price of 398.00 GBX / share.

City of London Investment Group Maintains 8.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 8.29%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in City of London Investment Group. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLIG is 0.02%, an increase of 13.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.19% to 213K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 101K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLIG by 3.11% over the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 44K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLIG by 9.23% over the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 26K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLIG by 4.74% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 17K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

