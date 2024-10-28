City of London Investment Group AGM Highlights

City of London Investment (GB:CLIG) has released an update.

City of London Investment Group successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, including the approval of a final dividend and the re-election of several directors. Notably, Sarah Ing was elected as a director and will serve as Chair of the Remuneration Committee. These developments reflect the company’s strategic governance and shareholder engagement.

