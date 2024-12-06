City of London Boosts Stake in Pacific Horizon

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has announced that City of London Investment Management Company Limited has increased its voting rights to 11.1%, crossing the previous threshold of 10.08%. This acquisition highlights the company’s growing influence and interest in Pacific Horizon, potentially impacting future investment decisions.

