City of London Boosts Stake in Pacific Horizon

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has announced that City of London Investment Management Company Limited has increased its voting rights to 11.1%, crossing the previous threshold of 10.08%. This acquisition highlights the company’s growing influence and interest in Pacific Horizon, potentially impacting future investment decisions.
