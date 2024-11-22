City of London Boosts Stake in Baillie Gifford Trust

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.
The City of London Investment Management Company Limited has increased its voting rights in Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC to 12.19%, up from the previous 11.01%. This change, reported on November 22, 2024, signifies a notable shift in the trust’s shareholding structure, potentially impacting its future governance and strategy.
