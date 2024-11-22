News & Insights

Stocks

City of London Boosts Stake in Baillie Gifford Trust

November 22, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP (GB:BGEU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The City of London Investment Management Company Limited has increased its voting rights in Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC to 12.19%, up from the previous 11.01%. This change, reported on November 22, 2024, signifies a notable shift in the trust’s shareholding structure, potentially impacting its future governance and strategy.

For further insights into GB:BGEU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.