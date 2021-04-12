City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Has Compensated Shareholders With A Respectable 96% Return On Their Investment

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market But City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 70% over five years, which is below the market return. Over the last twelve months the stock price has risen a very respectable 16%.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, City Holding managed to grow its earnings per share at 9.4% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 11% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:CHCO Earnings Per Share Growth April 12th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of City Holding's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for City Holding the TSR over the last 5 years was 96%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

City Holding provided a TSR of 20% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 14% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand City Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for City Holding (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like City Holding better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

