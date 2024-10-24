City Holding Company Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - City Holding Company (CHCO) reported a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $29.809 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $29.839 million, or $1.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

City Holding Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $29.809 Mln. vs. $29.839 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.02 vs. $1.98 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.