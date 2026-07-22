City Holding Company Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - City Holding Company (CHCO) revealed earnings for second quarter of $33.06 million

The company's earnings totaled $33.06 million, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $33.08 million, or $2.29 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $81.52 million from $78.45 million last year.

City Holding Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.06 Mln. vs. $33.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.35 vs. $2.29 last year. -Revenue: $81.52 Mln vs. $78.45 Mln last year.

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