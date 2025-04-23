City Holding Company Q1 Income Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - City Holding Company (CHCO) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $30.1 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $29.5 million, or $1.97 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.7% to $96.1 million from $72.4 million last year.

City Holding Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $30.1 Mln. vs. $29.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.06 vs. $1.97 last year. -Revenue: $96.1 Mln vs. $72.4 Mln last year.

